New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 house is running high on emotions as after several months contestants got to meet their family members. In the recent episode, we saw Nikki Taboli and Rahul Vaidya's mothers making their way in the BB house. We also saw Bigg Boss 7 contestants Shilpa Agnihotri coming to meet her good friend Abhinav Shukla.

As we earlier told you that with this Family Week Bigg Boss has added a twist to it by asking the family members to vote for the new captain of the house between Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat. Not just this we also told you that Controversy Queen is leading the race as on the first day she got most votes.

Now you all must be eagerly waiting to know who will be the next captain then here we are, as per Bigg Boss Khabri, Rakhi Sawant is going to be the new captain of the Salman Khan show as she received maximum votes.

Well, Rakhi has been the entertainer of the house ever since she entered the house as a Challenger and now it will be interesting to see her donning the captaincy throne and ruling the house.

Meanwhile, in the last episode, we saw Vikas Gupta breaking down in front of Aly Gony as he thought no one from his family or friends will come to meet him. Aly tried to console him but in vain as the TV producer cried hard. However, TV actress Rashami Desai came to his rescue and she entered the house and met the mastermind for 4 mins.

Not just this, we also saw Rahul Vaidya's mother spilling the beans on the singer's marriage with Disha Parmar. When 33-year-old singer asked her mother as to when should he get married to this her mother replies that they have started with the preparation and are just waiting for him to come out of the house.

