Rakhi's jibe session has become a reason for the clashes in the house and now she was seen teasing Manu and Nikki multiple times as they were seen together.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has become even more interesting as it welcomed few challengers in the house and netizens' favourite Rakhi Sawant is also back in the show. She is currently stealing all the thunder of other contestants with her jibes and punchy one-liners. Recently, she mocked Manu Punjabi and Niki Tamboli as they are sharing chemistry on the show and she never fails to poke them for it.

However, Rakhi's jibe session has become a reason for the clashes in the house and now she was seen teasing Manu and Nikki multiple times as they were seen together. She does not leave any chance to mock them as the duo is seen hanging around together, Kashmera Shah too came in line and called Manu as 'Jaan part two'.

Rakhi also mocked Nikki for stealing her friend Rahul Mahajan and said that you are trying to steal my 12-year-old friend Rahul Mahajan. In the episode, Nikki was seen helping Rahul to iron his clothes and Rakhi was upset about it and Rakhi called Nikki Tamboli as 'Khajwi' and asked Rahul to choose between the two.

Meanwhile, Manu and Nikki are becoming close friends and Manu is also seen taking a stand for her as everyone was complaining that Nikki does not complete her duties and Arshi warned her that if she does not do her duties she will throw away her makeup.

While all this was going on, Manu took a stand and said, Makeup to koi kisi ka nahi chuega, kaam karne ko bole gharwale." He added to it that he is personally asking her to perform her duties but it would be her choice if she wants to do it or not.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma