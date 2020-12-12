Nikki Tamboli opened up about her brother's hip replacement. Rakhi was shocked to know that such things even exist, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has now become the house of feisty fights as the ex-contestants of the previous seasons made their entry in the house as challengers and not to forget mentioning, the show is getting interesting with each passing day. In the latest episode, the queen of controversy- Rakhi Sawant made the entry into the house and as soon as she entered the house she got into an ugly fight with Arshi Khan.

Earlier, Vikas aka the mastermind of the house and Arshi was fighting but Rakhi comes in between and tells him to not fight with Arshi as you can easily break her nakli naak. She is full nakli (fake), she is Shilpa Shinde. She is copying her all time. Arshi is top to bottom nakli.”

Arshi got furious and reacted to it and said, "You also have nakli naak. Yes, I am Shilpa Shinde. She is very respected.” Rakhi says, “Yes, we both have done nose job, lip job.”

Rakhi further said that no one can pick their hand on anyone here in the house, as she is here now.

After this, Rakhi and Arshi got into an ugly fight and they started calling each other chudail, Rakhi even called Arshi a Sasti chudail. She further said that ‘Tere muh se corona nikal raha hai’, “I am corona vaccine. Mujhe dekh ke corona bhaag jayega.”

However, after this when everyone was sitting in the dining area, Nikki Tamboli opened up about her brother's hip replacement. Rakhi was shocked to know that such things even exist and she suddenly says that “I am not thinking about it. But Arshi ka kam karao. She is carrying a sofa on her behind. Don’t you know why she always wears nightie? To hide the sofa.”

Arshi got offended by the remark and she was seen telling Kashmera that she does not want to pay any heed to Rakhi as she does not like to use any such words on national television.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma