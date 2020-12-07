Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla were on the safe side as they were among the two finalists of the BB house. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were in the danger zone, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is filled with all the spice and drama and the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode gave a big U-turn to the show as it evicted some of the key players from the show. Host Salman Khan revealed the names of the contestants as he was going to evict them based on the votes they have received. However, contestant Rahul Vaidya voluntarily opted to walk out from the house as he was feeling homesick.

In the recent episode, Salman Khan yelled at Rahul Vaidya for his laid back attitude in the show and he even asked him that if he wants to play the game or not. Rahul got emotional and he tried to explain the reason for leaving the house but Salman Khan was in no mood to listen to him. The Kick actor asked him twice if he wants to stay in the house or not to which Rahul replied in affirmation both of the times.

Rahul was looking upset and Salman Khan tried to cheer up his mood and he even tried to pull his leg and said that it is difficult to stay in the house in this situation as he has not received a reply from Disha Parmar on his marriage proposal. Salman further joked that he has been in these kinds of situation many a time, but that didn't seem to change Rahul's decision and he chose to walk out of the house.

In the show, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla were on the safe side as they were among the two finalists of the BB house. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were in the danger zone.

After Rahul left the show, he issued an apology to the makers and Salman Khan and he said, "In my life, I have never lived away from my parents. I am mentally strong but not without family. I don’t do anything without my heart in it. Also, I did not make a bond good enough to share my emotions in the Bigg Boss house. I do not intend to upset the fans or the makers but I want to leave the show. I don’t want to cheat myself and the show."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma