Bigg Boss 14: Earlier, Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar in the most unique way, check out the details about his wedding date:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss did not only gave us nasty fights and drama, but it also showed the romantic side of some of the contestants in the BB house. On November 11, Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar in the most unique way while he was inside the BB house. He wrote, "will you marry me Disha" on his T-shirt, and popped the big question on National Television. However, when he left the show, he got his answer and Disha said yes to him. Since then, there are several speculations of his wedding date.

Confirming the same, Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya in an interview with SpotBoyE said that the singer is going to tie the knots with Disha in June this year. She said the dates and other things will be fixed once Rahul gets back from the show.

She further said that we have started preparing for his marriage. Geeta Vaidya was also asked how Disha's parents reacted to the marriage proposal, to which, she said that Disha's parents are very nice, as Rahul proposed to Disha they were really happy about it. Disha's parents even came to Rahul's house, and they discussed the wedding preparation.

Geeta added to it and said that both the families have started preparing for small functions and we have made the basic arrangements for the same. She said that dates, venue, and everything will be confirmed once Rahul gets back, and he will finalize everything.

Earlier, there were reports doing rounds that said in the family week round, Disha Parmar is going to enter the show for one week as Rahul's connection. However, Disha denied the same, and taking to Twitter, she wrote, "It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when I am dragged in the conversation every now & then (sic)."

To be noted, for the family week round, Rahul Vaidya's connection is singer Toshi Sabri, who is a really close friend of Rahul.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma