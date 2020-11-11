In the promo, Rahul Vaidya goes down on his knees and is seen talking about the love of his life Disha Parmar, watch video.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is already winning the hearts of his fans and now he seeks to win the heart of his girlfriend Disha Parmar as the love is in the air in BB house. Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss released a promo in which Rahul Vaidya has proposed marriage to the special girl in his life.

In the promo, Rahul Vaidya goes down on his knees and is seen talking about the love of his life Disha Parmar, he even presented a ring and turned around to reveal "Marry Me?" written on his T-shirt.

The promo video begins with Bigg Boss asking Pavitra Punia to tell Eijaz Khan to destroy the photo frames of his dogs in order to save her. Pavitra and Eijaz both got emotional over it and Pavitra starts crying and says, "I know how important these are for you. Do not do it, do not do it. Please do not destroy them. I understand the value of the frames, I have seen your love for them.”

In the next promo, everyone is sitting on the couch and Rahul is seen talking and he says, "I have known this girl for the last two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! Disha! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me?."

In Rahul's shirt, it is also seen that "HBD" is written and from that, it makes it clear that this episode is perhaps for Disha’s birthday on Wednesday.

Before entering the BB house, Rahul told TOI, "Honestly, Disha Parmar is just a good friend. We were never in love and anything was going on between us. I have a lot of female friends with whom I go on dinners, but what happens is that since Disha is famous we get linked together. I put up pictures with other female friends also, but as they are not famous I don’t get linked with them. But whenever I share pictures with Disha Parmar people start discussing that we are dating each other. Also, we have done a music video together so we got linked."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma