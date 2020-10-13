Bigg Boss 14: In a latest video, Rahul Vaidya is seen speaking to Rubina Dilaik as he plans about his wedding and says that he wants this punjabi singer to perform at his wedding, check deets:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Marriage is a bond which is made in heaven but there is another place where people get married, yes you guessed it right, it is the house of Bigg Boss where many celebrities tied their knots in previous seasons. From drama, fights to having the mushy relationship, Bigg Boss house made sure to give a mixture of turns and twists. In a latest video, BB contestant Rahul Vaidya is seen having a discussion about marriage with Rubina Dilaik as he plans about his wedding. In the video Rahul can be seen saying that he wants a Punjabi singer to perform at his wedding.

In the clip released by Bigg Boss extra masala, Rahul Vaidya says, Meine socha hua hai, I think mein jabse perform karta aaraha hu na, shaadiyon mein nachana bahut hi mushkil hai aur woh bhi non-stop.” Adding to it, he says, “isliye mein Daler Mehndi ji ko bulaunga, uss level par who aagaz karte hai jaha par woh khatam horaha hota hai (Since the time I have been performing, I think it is very difficult to dance in weddings, and that too non-stop. That’s why I will call Daler Mehndi.)

While talking about Rahul Vaidya and his plans for marriage, romance angle has seemed to be brewing between Pavitra Punia and Rahul. Pavitra also gave him a kiss that helped him to complete his secret task given by Toofani seniors.

Rahul also asked Pavitra to giver her cooking classes and the two were seen openly flirting with each other. However, the game has changed now and Pavitra is seen romancing with Eijaz Khan and in the latest promo video it is seen that Pavitra is showering hugs and kisses to Eijaz and netizens are a bit baffled after watching it.

Meanwhile, in the other promo video, Nikki Tamboli is seen having a good time as she has become the new senior and she has special powers now and will assign some interesting tasks to other contestants. In the promo shared recently, Jaan Kumar Sanu can be seen turning into a personal masseuse for Nikki as he gives her a shoulder and head massage.

In the recent episode, Sara Gurpal was evicted from the house in a joint decision by the seniors.

