New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 was filled with some fun moments between Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin and we are all for it. In the recent episode, Rahul and Jasmin were seen having a fun chat in which Rahul says to Jasmin that he feels she loves Aly but is in denial. He also recites a shayari about her bond with Aly. Jasmin also says that she was happy before Aly came into her life but after that, she started enjoying her life.

Rahul further said that he does not about Aly's feelings but she has feelings for Aly and she should just accept it, 'Tu yahan na yeda banke peda kha rahi hai' to which Jasmin starts laughing.

The singer further said that he does not know how to make you understand that she is love or if she wants god to come down and tell her that she loves him. He also sings the song, "Kya yehi pyaar hai, haan yehi pyaar hai dil tere bin kahin lagta hai."

Jasmin also says that if they get into a relationship, their friendship will be ruined and she does not want that. Rahul also asks her that if she will be fine if some other girl enters Aly's life and Jasmin replies to him saying as long as he is happy it does not affect her if Aly gets into a relationship with someone else. Jasmin says, "I swear Rahul if Aly is happy and she is perfect for him, I don't have any problem."

Jasmin further says that it is also a kind of love to let go someone who you love because that person is happy. To which, Rahul starts singing 'Lag Jaa Gale ke Fir Ye Hasi Raat Ho Na Ho' and after listening to this Jasmin becomes emotional and Rahul gives her a hug.

