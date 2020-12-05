Bigg Boss 14: From the promo, it is also clear that the new challengers are going to enter the house and they are the previous contestant's of BB house, check deets.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to leave everyone in utter shock. The makers of the BB house released a promo in which singer Rahul Vaidya is being schooled by host Salman Khan. In the video, he is seen saying to Rahul that he has lost the interest in the show and there is no enthusiasm towards the show.

In the video, Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya, "Ab iccha nahi hai ghar mein rehne ki? To which Rahul replied in affirmation. After which Salman Khan says that he has lack of enthusiasm and there is a lack of interest towards the BB house for Rahul.

The promo shared by makers of Bigg Boss read as, "Kya aaj raat @rahulvaidya23 keh denge #BiggBoss14 ke ghar ko alvida? Dekhiye aaj raat, 9 baje, #Colors par (sic)."

At the end of the video, Rahul is trying to give an explanation but Salman Kahn is in no mood to listen to him and he says that there is no need for your explanation and he further adds that, "Rahul, please you can leave the house."

After this, Rubina Dilaik and other contestants of the house were left in shock. The contestants of the house are gearing up for the finale as only three contestants will get the chance to reach the finale, and Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla has already reached the finale.

From the promo, it is also clear that the new challengers are going to enter the house and they are the previous contestant's of BB house-- Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma