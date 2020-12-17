Bigg Boss 14: In the upcoming episode, a major fight is going to take place between Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan as they both will be seen saying harsh things to each other in the captaincy task.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has now completed two months and now the show has become even more interesting as Rahul Vaidya is back on the show. Not only this, but another add-on part of the show is now Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Mannu Punjabi, and Arshi Khan, entered the show as challengers and they are making sure that the netizens stay hooked to the show. However, in the upcoming episode, a major fight is going to take place between Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan as they both will be seen saying harsh things to each other in the captaincy task.

Currently, in the show, the duck task is going on and the task is going to continue in today's episode too. Now in the show, a verbal spat is going to take place between Rahul and Eijaz and they will be seen taking a jibe at each other. The fight is going to start as Eijaz says to Rahul that he has a nonsense mind as he does not understand a single word that Rubina says as she is the sanchaalak of the task.

After this, their war of words gets heated and Rahul enters the ring and Eijaz says that you are doing all this because you want a silly fight, to which Rahul says that ya go ahead you should hit me. After this, the promo ends with Rahul saying, "Teri Mardangi Naa Mardon Pe Nikal" After which Eijaz Khan is seen in anger and he also called Rahul Vaidya a coward.

The Indian Idol singer also says that he walked out of the show because of his own free will, and returned of his free will. In the task, Rahul is seen helping Aly Goni to become the captain of the house. Whereas Eijaz Kahn is on the nomination list this week.

