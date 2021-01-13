Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss makers introduce a twist asks housemates to select the contender who deserves to be captain of the house by sacrificing themselves.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is creating a lot of buzz on all social media platforms ever since the Challengers entered Salman Khan's show. The BB makers are also not leaving stones unturned to make the show interesting and keep adding twists.

In the recent episode, we saw Bigg Boss announcing Captaincy task, now before you watch on TV we are here with the spoiler as to who all are in the race to claim the throne. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya are the four contenders to be the captain of the house.

As per the rules of the task, housemates have to select the contender by sacrificing themselves. So, we have brought you a detailed list of who selected whom to become the captain.

Check out below:

1. Rubina Dilaik sacrifices herself for Nikki Tamboli instead of her husband Abhinav Shukla.

2. Rakhi Sawant comes to Abhinav Shukla's rescue and makes him the second contender in the Captaincy task.

3. Aly Goni sacrifices himself for dear friend Rahul Vaidya.

4. Arshi Khan sacrifices herself for Eijaz Khan.

This is how we get our four contenders and now they will fight among themselves to claim the throne.

With Captaincy comes the immunity and among the four contestants, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli have been nominated this week. So, if either of two wins then he or she might get safe from the next week's nominations. However, before that, they have to play hard to impress their fans to vote and get safe.

Among the four, Eijaz has enjoyed the position once, however, neither Nikki Tamboliu, Abhinav Shukla or Rahul Vaidya has ruled the house. So if either of the three wins it will be interesting to see how they run the house.

Meanwhile, last week we saw one of the strongest contestants, Jasmin Bhasin walking out of the house due to less votes. This left his best friend Aly Goni perplexed and he broke down in front of her.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv