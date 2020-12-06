Rahul tied the knot with Natalya in 2018, the couple has the age difference of 18 years, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan who is known to be one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss house is all set to enter the fourteenth season of the show as a challenger. Before entering the show, he revealed a shocking revelation and said that his wife has converted into Hinduism.

Rahul Mahajan in an interview with ETimes said that he tied the knot with Natalya Ilina who is a Russian and she converted into Hinduism after the duo got married. "We are like two tracks of the railway. We do not interfere in each other's matters too much and give each other space. We are not even too apart from each other. But we maintain the balance so that our marriage is on the right track," he said.

Rahul further said that his wife is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and he gives her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati. He added to it that he tells his wife that a husband and wife’s relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati. We keep them as our idols in our relationship. "I teach her Geeta and we read a lot of mythological stuff together. I feel you really need a good destiny to find a perfect partner and family."

Rahul tied the knot with Natalya in 2018, the couple has the age difference of 18 years and it is his third marriage. Earlier, Rahul was married to Shweta Singh and Dimpy Gulati. He was accused of domestic violence by both of his ex-wives.

Rahul even talked about entering the show yet again, to which he said,"I am happily married to Natalya Ilina and want to steer clear of all the women in the house. I am done with link-ups and don’t want any more fake friendships in the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma