New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is becoming interesting with each passing day and in the latest episode the challenger of the house Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan got into a war of words. The heated argument took an ugly turn and lead to some drama-filled fights and that started over household duties. In the fight, Rahul also called Rakhi a cheap celebrity and that lead to the breakdown of Rakhi and she was left in tears.

The fight began over some household duties as Rakhi and Rahul got misunderstood and the actress thought that Rahul refused to do the duties with her and she started asking for another partner to perform the duty. After this, Rahul was seen sitting in the garden area and he called Rakhi to accompany him to do the duties but Rakhi refused and started yelling at him.

This became the point that lead to their fight, however, Rahul tried to prove his point and explain but Rakhi was in no mood to listen to him, and after which Rahul got frustrated and started yelling at Rakhi. He even asked the captain of the house, Vikas Gupta, to change his duties and as he was saying this, Rakhi interrupted and started yelling, "Nahi chahiye aisi dosti thu hai tere par."

The matter got out of hand and Rahul said that who is Rakhi to ask and enter into his space? She is not his mother, daughter, or sister so she should stop coming in between. He even called her cheap and said that the audience watching her is also cheap who makes people like her celebrity. He does not stop there and started yelling at her and called her cheap on a repeat mode.

After this, Rakhi got too hurt and she started crying over it and the housemates came to console her. Rakhi also said that are the people who she has worked with like Rakesh Roshan, Yash Chopra, Priyadarshan, Karan Johar are also cheap?

Later, Vikas cleared out the things between the two, and Rahul and Rakhi both apologised to each other.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma