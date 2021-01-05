Recently, on the show, Monalisa marked her special entry and she announced that Rahul is the one to be eliminated this week.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Another challenger of the Bigg Boss 14 has been evicted and this time it is Rahul Mahajan. Recently, on the show, Monalisa marked her special entry and she announced that Rahul is the one to be eliminated this week, post her amazing performance for the new year celebration.

However, former contestant Kamya Panjabi was sad after his eviction and taking to Twitter, she expressed her sadness and said, "Maine kaha tha na koi aisa nikal jayega jo shayad nominate bhi naa hota... so sad to see

Kamya further predicted that the latest nomination has been made to ensure that Abhinav Shukla is evicted next and to which Shefali Bagga agreed. She further said that Bigg Boss has nominated all the contestants as a punishment for Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli discussing nominations inside the house. Bigg Boss also nominated Aly, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, and Rubina Dilaik on Monday, as they had discussed nominations for future weeks.

Kamya in a tweet said, "Woh log hum log" was discussing nominations only.. why blame #Biggboss now? Bechara #Abhinav i hope bachh jaaye #BB14

Reacting to her tweet, Shefali Bagga said, "Pehle poore ghar ko kia .. ab in 4 ko kia. Was that done to eliminate #AbhinavShukla ?"

In the latest episode, Bigg Bogg made the announcement and said, "Aly, Jasmin, Rubina, and Abhinav were discussing nominations for not just this week but several weeks ahead. Therefore, they are being nominated for evictions as punishment. Hope you will now take the rules seriously and will not discuss nominations.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma