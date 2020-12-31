Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss will organise a New Year 2021 party in the house for the contestants and with that, he will announce Captaincy Task only for the Challengers.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is in the news for its antics, every now and then we see fight erupting between the contestants over a petty issue. In the recent episode, we saw how Rakhi Sawant rips Rahul Mahajan's dhoti leading the Captaincy Task to get cancelled. Well, this is what Controversy queen had planned before starting the game, however, Bigg Boss also has a plan.

Standing true to its tag line scene paltega today, Bigg Boss will teach the contestants that their every game plan is fail in front of BB. As its the last day of the year 2020, Bigg Boss will organise a New Year 2021 party in the house for the contestants and with that, he will announce Captaincy Task only for the Challengers.

Yes, you read it right, as per Bigg Boss Khabri, this week only a Challenger can be the captain of the house since Vikas Gupta has already been so he is out of the race.

The Captaincy task will take place along with the New Year's Eve celebration, as Challengers will be divided into three teams namely Arshi Khan's party, Rakhi Sawant's party and Rahul Mahajan's party. The game will be like contestants will be given an option to attend the party of a Challenger whom they want to be the next captain of the house.

Now you must be wondering as to who will be the captain, then don't worry we have brought to you juicy gossip straight from the BB house. As the game proceeds, we will see the number of contestants attending only one Challengers party and the Challenger is non-other than Rahul Mahajan.

On the New Year's Eve, Bigg Boss will get its brand new captain in name of Rahul Mahajan. This will be the second time Rahul will be seen taking the responsibility in the Bigg Boss 14's house. Well, tonight's episode will only reveal how housemates planned to make him the captain and not Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv