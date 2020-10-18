Bigg Boss 14: This simple quiz will test how good your memory is and how well you are watching this season, check out

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The brand new season of Bigg Boss is back with a bang and has made the netizens glued to the television screen. This year, Bigg Boss 14 has come up with a new twist and as the tagline of the show says, 'Ab Scene Paltega' it has brought the 'Toofani Seniors' in the house-- Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla to make the show even more interesting.

While the 14th season of the show is currently on air, and within just days of the start of the show it has managed to hook the netizens with it and to make it even more fun for you, we are bringing up a simple quiz, it will test how good your memory is and how well you are watching this season.

Without further ado, here are the questions from this season:

1. Who was the first evicted contestant in the Bigg Boss 14 house?

A. Radhey Maa

B. Nikki Tamboli

C. Sara Gurpal

D. Rashmi Desai

2. How many 'Toofani Seniors' are there in the BB 14 house?

A. 2

B. 3

C. 4

D. 1

3. The fresher contestant Jaan Kumar in the BB 14 house is the son of which famous singer?

A. Krushna Vaidya

B. Kumar Sanu

C. Udit Narayan

D. Alka Yagnik

4. Who said 'Baap pe Jana Nahi 2.0' dialOgue in the BB 14 house?

A. Rahul Vaidya

B. Nikki Tamboli

C. Pavitra Punia

D. Dolly Bindra

5. Who said 'Khisyani Billi Khamba Noche' in this season?

A. Nikki Tamboli

B. Rubina Dilaik

C. Pavitra Punia

D. Jasmin Bhasin

Answer Key:

1. C. Sara Gurpal

2. B. 3

3. B. Kumar Sanu

4. A. Rahul Vaidya

5. D. Nikki Tamboli

