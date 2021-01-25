Bigg Boss 14: In the promo video, Rakhi Sawant is seen coming close to Abhinav and she says 'Aapki biwi ko to nind nahi aegi ab, aap mere sath bartan jo dho rahe ho,' watch.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The queen of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant makes sure that she leaves no stones unturned to entertain her fans. Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss shared a promo in which Rakhi has written 'I love Abhinav' all over her body with red lipstick, and that has left everyone in shock.

In the promo video, Rakhi is seen coming close to Abhinav and she says 'Aapki biwi ko to nind nahi aegi ab, aap mere sath bartan jo dho rahe ho.' Rubina hears it and was seen responding to her saying, "Rakhi aap please is tarike ki baat mat kijie." Arshi was also seen laughing her heart out as Rakhi goes on and claims that no one can separate her from Abhinav.

In the next scene, Rakhi is seen roaming all around the house with 'I Love Abhinav' written all over her body, with red lipstick. Not only this, but she also made a few heart emoji on her body. As soon as Abhinav sees that, he gets disgusted and says, 'Ye kya kar lia ab?' and Rakhi responds, "Ye mera crazy pyaar hai."

Earlier, Rakhi was heard saying that she'd have gotten tattoos of Abhinav written all over her body to show how true her love is and how much she cares for him.

Rakhi was also seen asking Abhinav that what does he feel about her. After this, Rubina gets angry and she was heard saying to Abhinav that this is cheap entertainment and by all these things, Rakhi is making herself look bad. Rakhi declares after that 'This is my Body, I will do whatever I want to do with it."

Rubina was also seen warning Abhinav that Rakhi will cross all her limits so please do not encourage her more. Arshi was also seen giving advice to Rakhi that by all this Abhinav will not be impressed, instead, he will distance himself, so try not to do any such thing.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma