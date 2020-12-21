Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is going to re-enter Salman Khan's show, confirming the news, Colors TV took to their Instagram handle and dropped the promo of tonight's episode.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is hitting the headlines since Vikas Gupta's untimely eviction from the show after his ugly spat with Arshi Khan. Ever since his elimination, the contestants, fans and some former housemates have been bashing Ms Khan for playing the filthy game.

Now, amid the rumours that Vikas Gupta is going to re-enter Salman Khan's show, Colors TV took to their Instagram handle and dropped the promo of tonight's episode.

In the promo we can see Mastermind making a dashing re-entry in the BB house from the confession room, leaving Arshi Khan stunned. As soon as Vikas enters the house, Rubina Dilaik pounced upon him in happiness and gives a tight hug. Seeing this, Rahul Vaidya takes a dig at her and asks, "Are Rubina and Vikas close friends?".

Later in the promo, we can see Vikas getting chatty with other contestants including Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan when Arshi calls him from the kitchen just to ask if he needs anything. However, when Vikas bluntly ignores her she gets irritated and starts ranting things against him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The video later shows, Vikas telling the housemates that the fear of blackmailing, which he had before is now over. While, on the other hand, Arshi can be seen talking to herself and thanking Bigg Boss for this unexpected twist. She is seen saying that now she has to start playing her game against Mastermind.

Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds that BB makers are going to introduce new contestants in the house this week. As per Bigg Boss Khabri, Saloni Phogat is going to enter Salman Khan's show along with other two contestants either on Tuesday or later this week. However, makers are yet to make an official announcement on this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

If the rumours turn out to be true then the level of the game will increase and then we have to see how our finalists stand out from the challengers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv