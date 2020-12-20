Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan to conduct a task where female contestants will torture male contestants. Know how

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting day by day and the viewers cannot get enough of it. In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw host Salman Khan schooling Arshi Khan for bringing personal life of Vikas Gupta on national television. He also slammed the housemates for not supporting and standing up for Mastermind and blamed them for his eviction.

Talking about today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar then we will see Salman Khan torturing the male contestants by the hands of their female housemates.

As per the promo, Bollywood superstar will ask few questions and girls including Rubina Dilaik, Kashmera Shah, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli among others will be seen waxing arms or legs of the boys. The girls will be having leisure time doing the task will the boys will be seen graving in pain.

Colors TV shared the video and captioned it as, "Ladkiyon ko mila ladkon ka haal behaal karne ka mauka, waxing ke saath! Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par."

Moving on, today we will see Challenger Kashmera Shah saying alvida to the BB house and the inmates as she will be evicted from the show due to low votes.

Meanwhile, in yesterday's episode, we saw Arshi alleged that Vikas Gupta is a not a good son as he didn't take care of his mother. She further went on to claim that his mother called Arshi and told her that she needed Rs 50,000 for medicines but Vikas Gupta is not giving her, rather he kicked her out of his house and sent her away to Dehradun.

Ever since the episode went on air, ex-contestants such as Kamya Punjabi, Rashami Desai among others slammed Arshi for speaking ill about Vikas Gupta and showing disrespect to Salman Khan.

