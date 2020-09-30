Bigg Boss season 14: Previous seasons winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan to mentor the contestants of BB 14. Have a look at this latest promo.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of the show. To add more excitement, makers are continuously sharing the promos and amazing insiders from Bigg Boss Season 14. On Wednesday, ColorsTv has shared promos where Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan can be seen revealing the challenges for the new contestants. They have also confirmed that the duo will mentor the upcoming participants of the show.

In the promo, Gauahar Khan impressed the fans with her sizzling dance moves. She has been seen wearing a stunning white crop top with a matching pencil skirt. She wore dark chocolate lipstick and styled it with open straight hair. While giving bold looks to the camera, she said, "Pichhli baari rule nibhaaye the, abki baari bnaungi" (Had played the rules last time, will make it this time). Well, the promo confirms that the actress is going to mentor the contestants this season and will also hold some special powers.

In another promo shared by ColorsTv, Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla has been seen sharing his journey from the last season and he also shared a glimpse of his role in this season. Siddharth Shukla styled in an all-black look for this promo, he said "Mere liye agar kuch ho sahi to mujhe kisi or ki nahi padi, isi usool ke sath mene jeeta Bigg Boss. Nahi tha asaan mere liye or na hi hone dunga aasaan aane wale ghar walo ke liye. (If something is correct for me, I don't care about others. With this principle, I won Bigg Boss. It wasn't easy for me and I won't let it be easy for new contestants).

Well, these promos cleared the air from all the speculations about the mentors of the house. It is now clear that Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla will mentor the contestants and will also give thrilling tasks and punishments to them.

