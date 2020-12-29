Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Tonight we will see big fight erupting between Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan as the latter will call him 'nalla' for leaving the Bigg Boss house.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg boss 14 is hitting the headlines as contestants are leaving no stones unturned to add spices. Every now and then a fight erupts in the house leaving the viewers glued to their TV screens and now once again we will see Arshi Khan grabbing eyeballs for picking up a fight with Rahul Vaidya.

In the promo released by the Colors TV, we will see Arshi Khan instigating Rahul Vaidya for leaving the Salman Khan's show and will call him "nalla sala". This will leave the singer irked and in agitation will tell her "thoda apne dil aur deemag mai bhi bhaari pan la". This statement by Rahul Vaidya will boil up Arshi and she will start creating ruckus in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As the promo proceeds, we will see Arshi going towards the bedroom, complaining Bigg Boss that Rahul Vidya body-shamed her. Later she is seen threatening Rahul that Bigg Boss will now teach him a good lesson.

Well, it seems today's episode will be full of fights as in the earlier promo dropped by Colors, we saw Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin at loggerheads. The Naagin actress will pick up a fight with controversy queen after she cursed the person for spying behind her back. The fight will escalate to an extent that we will see Rakhi crying and alleging Jasmin for breaking her nose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Coming back to Rahul Vaidya we will see Sonali Phogat trying to convince the singer to evict good friend Nikki Tamboli. She says, "Ussi se maar khayega tu. You have to evict Nikki if you want to go ahead in the game. Wo tumhare upar pao rakh k aage nikal jayegi dekhna tum."

Meanwhile, the whole house except captain Vikas Gupta is nominated as Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli broke the rules by discussing the evictions.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv