Abhinav Shukla was evicted from BB house last week in the mid-week elimination round. He was voted out by the supporters of the inmates.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Love is in the air and Bigg Boss is leaving no stones unturned to make this week even more romantic for the inmates. The makers of the Bigg Boss house have released a promo in which the evicted contestant Abhinav Shukla is seen making a special entry in the house. Bigg Boss seems to have arranged a special date for Abhinav and Rubina which will make you gush over it.

In the latest promo, Abhinav is seen proposing to Rubina to get married again in the most romantic way. The adorable couple can be seen kissing through a glass barrier. Abhinav's heartfelt words for Rubina have made netizens go "Aww" over it. Many of the users commented on the video and dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. One of the users said, "Omg I am crying."

Another user wrote, "This is called true love, they love each other so much which reflects in their eyes, today is rubinav fans day, who are eagerly waiting to see Abhinav ...may God bless u"

In the video, the actor says, "Tumhari struggle ab meri struggle banegi (Your struggle will now be my struggle), to which, Rubina replies and says, "tumahri chaahtein ab meri chahatein banengi. (the things you like, I will like them too)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The video concludes with Abhinav saying, "Shaadi karni hai dobara? (want to get married again?)." As he says this, Rubina cheers up with joy and she is seen clapping.

For the unknown, Abhinav Shukla was evicted from BB house last week in the mid-week elimination round. He was voted out by the supporters of the inmates who entered the show for the family week round. The supporters also gave the reason to vote him out saying Abhinav does not perform his duties and thus he does not deserve to be in the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma