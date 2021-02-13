Bigg Boss 14: Disha enters the house in a red saree leaving the Rahul Vaidya and other contestants in dire shock. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is riding high on success as the show is inching closer towards the finale. The BB makers are also putting their all by introducing twist and turns to keep the show interesting. In the recent episode, we saw a tussle between Rahul Vaidya-Aly Gony and Rakhi Sawant. Now to ease the atmosphere BB house is going to witness a Valentine's Day celebration.

Earlier, we told you that Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar will be entering the house, so standing true to our words we have brought you a sneak-peek from the upcoming episode.

As per promo, Disha enters the house in a red saree leaving Rahul and other contestants in dire shock. On seeing his lady love standing in front of him, Rahul starts crying, while the other contestants cheer him up.

As the video continues, Disha, who is looking stunning in the red attire says,"isse acha din nahi hosakta tha ki mai yaha pai auin". Later in the video, we see Rahul proposing to Disha, "Will you marry me" to which she says, "Yes, I will marry you"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The video does end here, however, we have interesting information for all the viewers. As per reports, BB is planning a quarantine date for the couple. (Click here to read full details)

Meanwhile, the singer's mother opened up on Rahul's wedding with Disha Parmar and said that they have started with the basic preparations. She also added that they are planning a June wedding, however, the date is not finalised as they are waiting for Rahul to come out of the house.

Talking about the upcoming episode, host Salman Khan is going to bash Rahul and Aly Gony for their rude behaviour with Rakhi Sawant.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv