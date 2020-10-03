The new promo of the Bigg Boss 14 shows a close-up shot of a tattoo on a woman’s back and zooms out to reveal the woman dancing on the stage.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Bigg Boss season 14 came out with a sizzling promo of a contestant grooving to the song Tip Tip Barsa and fans are much curious to know who she is. The host of BB 14 Salman Khan is all set to return to the much popular show and season's premiere will be aired tonight. However, fans guessed out about the tattoo girl in latest promo and they have answered it right.

The new promo of the Bigg Boss 14 shows a close-up shot of a tattoo on a woman’s back and zooms out to reveal the woman dancing on the stage. While her face is not shown, the tattoo matches with Pavitra Punia's. Pavitra was seen on Splitsvilla 3 as a contestant.

Pavitra also played the role Nidhi in the popular show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' which made her a household name.

She has also worked in the shows like Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Daayan. However, she is known for playing the role of evil face Timnasa in the popular sitcom Baalveer Returns.

The makers unveiled the promos in which TV actors Eijaz Khan Rubina Dilak and Abhinav Shukla are dancing at the premiere night. Videos of Hina Khan dancing to Wakhra Swag have also surfaced online.

Bigg Boss 14 makers also confirmed about Hina Khan and in a tweet said that the 33-year-old actress will appear on Bigg Boss 14's grand premiere at 9 pm on Saturday.

"Heyyyy, Birthday Girl, @eyehinakhan ?? Not long now before we see you again on #BiggBoss14 and celebrate! ?? Watch #BB14 Grand Premiere tomorrow at 9 PM on #Colors. #BiggBoss2020 Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. @BeingSalmanKhan @playmp," the Colors said in a tweet.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma