New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With every passing day, Bigg Boss 14 is getting more and more interesting and we can’t thank enough the challengers who are acting like a CPR of this show. With this, they have set the bar high of the competition. However, tonight, it will get top-notch difficult when the three ex-contestants or should we say old contestants will re-enter Salman Khan’s show.

The three contestants who are going to enter the show are Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. The makers have dropped the sneak peek of their dhamakedar entry, which left the contestants shell-shocked. In the promo, we can see Rakhi beaming around in the house joyfully and poking fun at Rahul Mahajan.

However, the highlight of the show has not been shown in the promo but worry not here we are with juicy gossip. As per reports, controversy queen is going to spills the beans on Kashmera Shah’s game plan in front of Rahul Mahajan and Vikas Gupta. She will reveal that during captaincy task Kashmera asked Eijaz, Arshi and Manu to not include her into their group.

Not just this, she came out in support of Vikas Gupta and announce herself as his ‘sister’. She also warned Arshi to stay away from him as she is doing it for attention and nothing else. Controversy queen further added that she is acting like Shilpa Shinde and this leaves Miss Khan irritated and in agitation, she challenges Rakhi to stop her in saving Vikas.

Well, now the show is going to be more interesting to watch as the entertainment’s bag i.e. Rakhi has finally entered the show. On her first day itself, she has declared that she is not here on the holiday rather play.

Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds that Rahul Vaidya who walked out of the show on Finale Week, will be re-entering the show and all thanks to his fans.

