Bigg Boss 14: We have brought to you the scoop from tonight's episode as to who is going to be nominated and why.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is riding high on success ever since the Challengers entered and changed the dynamics of the Salman Khan's show. The show has been grabbing eyeballs and all thanks to the fights and entertainment contestants are doing just to keep the viewers engaging.

As Challengers are posing threat to the four finalists, we saw Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni discussing nominations. A few days ago all four were heard talking about playing together until the original contestants are left and after that, they can nominate each other.

Now as per The Khabri, in tonight's episode Bigg Boss is going to announce nominations of this week and to housemates shock it will Jasmin, Aly, Rubina and Abhinav. The reason is they were found guilty of discussing nominations and as punishment Bigg Boss has nominated them.

Well, this is not the first time something like this is happening, last week too whole house excepts Vikas Gupta was nominated just because Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli discussed the nominations.

Meanwhile, in Weekend Ka Vaar episode we saw Eijaz Khan confessing his love for former contestant Pavitra Punia. Recently, when Sunny Leone entered the show as a doctor, Khan was the first contestant she checked and to everyone's surprise, when Bollywood actress told him that his heart rates are very high, he said, "meri dil ki har dhadkan me pavitra hai..kuch bhi hojaye bahar mai ready."

Not just this, looking towards the camera Eijaz further added that he is missing her and this is making him fall in her love more.

Coming back to tonight's episode, we will see the New Year special celebration wherein Colors TV star cast will enter the house for some masti and task. We will see Naagin leads Surbhi Chandana, Sharad Malhotra; Namak Ishq Ka's Monalisa; Moulki's Amar Upadhyay and Barrister Babu's lead star cast entering the Salman Khan's show.

