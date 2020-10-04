Today, Radhe Maa will also shower her blessing upon Sidharth Shukla after seeing his happiness.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited 14th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss has finally made its way to the viewer's TV screen with Salman Khan taking the mantle of the host once again. From informing about safety measures at place in view of Covid 19 pandemic to welcoming new contestants, Bigg Boss 14 revelations made the viewers even more curious about the show.

The grand premiere night was filled with drama and rocking performances, Salman Khan showed his witty side and made everyone go ROFL over it. However, Bigg Boss 14 premiere was long enough then it was expected but Salman Khan managed to hook the viewers to the screens. Now, today, the contestants are going to start their happy go lucky journey in the BB House.

In today's episode, a special guest is going to enter the BB house and it is someone who you all saw on the premiere night, yes it is none other than Radhe Maa. The self-proclaimed goddess is going to enter the house today and is going pour her blessings on the contestants and is going to bless the house.

Radhe Maa has been one of the most rumoured contestants of Bigg Boss of the years, however, she had dismissed the reports of her participation every time but this time it looks like she has finally changed her mind.

Today, Radhe Maa will also shower her blessing upon Sidharth Shukla after seeing his happiness.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya, the contestants of Bigg Boss house has been assigned to a secret task in which he has to get a kiss from a female contestant on her cheek, or else, he won't get to sleep in the house.

Apart from that, there will also be a clash between Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli as the south Indian actress refused to scrub utensils and she gave the reason that her nails will get chipped. After this, everyone intervenes in the matter and both Nikki and Jasmin are seen crying.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma