Bigg Boss 14 Precap, October 9, 2020: Eijaz, Sara spoil Nikki Tamboli's makeup, torture her as she fights for immunity; Gauahar backs her | Watch
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 has made sure to entertain its fans and is providing an extra dose of spicy content with the drama and fights happening inside the house. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, the contestants of the show are going to show their real face as they are going to fight for the immunity task.
In the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced that they are giving the contestants the last opportunity to get immune and this latest promo has given us the glimpse of how this fight is going to look like.
In yesterday's episode, Toofani Senior Sidharth Shukla gave immunity to Nikki Tamboli as she impressed him during the task.
However, with this promo, it is evident that the things are going to change for Nikki.
In the promo, it is shown that Nikki is sitting on a chair and Eijaz Khan and Sara Gurpal are torturing her and are destroying her makeup products to get her off from the seat. From destroying her expensive makeup to throwing water and flour on her, the contestants of the BB house are leaving no stones unturned to snatch away Nikki's immunity.
As the freshers are ganging up against her, the senior of the house Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are backing her and in the video, Gauahar also says that 'Mai Doongi Tujhe Makeup' and is advising Nikki to not get up from the seat.
Bigg Boss 14 began on October 3. The show will be aired Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9 pm on weekends.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma
