New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 house is once again going to witness a nasty fight and this too Vikas Gupta is involved, however, this time on the opposite side will be Eijaz Khan. We are all aware of Khan's ugly past related to his ex-girlfriend and often he has mentioned in the house how got tortured after she filed a fake dowry case against him.

Now, in the upcoming episode's promo dropped on Color's Instagram handle, Mastermind will be seen confessing to Nikki Tamboli that he got friendly with Khan's ex-girlfriend, who was cheating on Eijaz. The camera then pans on Eijaz who is seen getting angry over it, following which both get into a nasty fight. During the argument, Eijaz tells Vikas that his ex-girlfriend told him that she was instigated by someone to file a fake dowry case against him. To this Vikas asks, "Vo mai tha?" and then warns him of not spreading false information inside the house.

The fight gets so escalated that Eijaz will be seen kicking chair and table, not just this, he will also try to get physical with Vikas many a time, however, co-contestants will stop him from doing so. Later, Eijaz will be seen threatening Mastermind of breaking his face if he drags his father in the argument.

For the unversed, after the Finale Week when Challengers were supposed to come inside the house, Eijaz was seen telling Abhinav Shukla about fake dowry case filed against him by his ex-girlfriend. He further reveals that later his ex-girlfriend told him that she was instigated by somebody and while telling this Eijaz gestures the symbol 'V' to Shukla. Which means Vikas Gupta influenced his ex-girlfriend.

Well, let's see in tonight's episode how it all started and how this fight will end. Also, what punishment will Eijaz get for breaking Bigg Boss house items?

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv