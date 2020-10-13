Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are getting closer, here's how netizens are reacting to it

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 continues to gain popularity as the reality show keeps entertaining fans with fights, drama and ‘under the sheet’ romance that raises the TRP. This time, the tagline of the show says, "Ab Scene Paltega" (The scene is going to turn) and to stay true to their words the Salman Khan-hosted show has come up with a new twist and that includes 'Toofani Seniors'-- Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house. Also, romance seems to be brewing between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan and it has surely left netizens a bit baffled.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been on good terms on the show from Day 1 but left everyone shocked as they went against each other in a task. However, what came as surprise to everyone was Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's brewing romance. In the promo video, Pavitra was seen giving hugs and cheek kisses to actor Eijaz Khan. While in the video, Eijaz was looking disinterested in her but Pavitra continued to flirt with him.

In the video, Pavitra also told Eijaz that she is not going to leave his side and will be with him till they're there in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Pavitra showered Eijaz from cheek kisses to hugs and their growing closeness has received several reactions from the netizens.

Some of the users loved their chemistry. While others said it was just for fun.

