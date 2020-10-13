Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia romances Eijaz Khan, netizens ask 'what's cooking?' | Watch
New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 continues to gain popularity as the reality show keeps entertaining fans with fights, drama and ‘under the sheet’ romance that raises the TRP. This time, the tagline of the show says, "Ab Scene Paltega" (The scene is going to turn) and to stay true to their words the Salman Khan-hosted show has come up with a new twist and that includes 'Toofani Seniors'-- Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house. Also, romance seems to be brewing between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan and it has surely left netizens a bit baffled.
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been on good terms on the show from Day 1 but left everyone shocked as they went against each other in a task. However, what came as surprise to everyone was Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's brewing romance. In the promo video, Pavitra was seen giving hugs and cheek kisses to actor Eijaz Khan. While in the video, Eijaz was looking disinterested in her but Pavitra continued to flirt with him.
In the video, Pavitra also told Eijaz that she is not going to leave his side and will be with him till they're there in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Pavitra showered Eijaz from cheek kisses to hugs and their growing closeness has received several reactions from the netizens.
View this post on Instagram
.@pavitrapunia_ ka pata nahi, par aaj ke iss mazedaar episode ka intezaar khatam hoga bas kuch dher mein! 💕 Dekhiye #BiggBoss14 aaj raat 10.30 baje. @eijazkhan Catch it before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss #BB14 @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals
Some of the users loved their chemistry. While others said it was just for fun.
One of the users wrote, "I was all set to join Team #PavitraPunia , But when I saw her doing something something with #EijazKhan
??Me:"
Eijaz ki no touch policy ka kia hoa??— ℳℛ (@mehvishrehan) October 13, 2020
🙆 #BB14 #biggboss14 #EijazKhan #PavitraPunia
#BiggBoss14— 🅒🅐 🅡🅐🅚🅔🅢🅗 🇮🇳❤️ (@albelaindian) October 13, 2020
I was all set to join Team #PavitraPunia , But when I saw her doing something something with #EijazKhan
😂Me: pic.twitter.com/hfp7aOgG2d
Another user said, "it was so cringy watching punia and Eijaz"
@ColorsTV #BigBoss14 #BigBoss2020 #EijazKhan and #PavitraPunia both are acting like a friends but when it come to anything they’re opposing each other’s all time. Seriously I don’t understand their relationship yet in the house fake fake.🙄😪😂😂😂— ❦𝓢𝓲𝓶𝓪 𝓢❦ 👸🇮🇳💞 (@Simashah26) October 13, 2020
Best Bond in The House!! #PavitraPunia and #EijazKhan!!— Nick 😋 (@DhoopKeMakaan) October 13, 2020
Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/aX6APDZgXg
Yet another said, "Best Bond in The House!! #PavitraPunia and #EijazKhan!!"
