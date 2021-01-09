Tonight's episode is going to come up with the most heartfelt moment as ex-contestant Pavitra Punia is going to get back on the show to meet the love of her life Eijaz Khan.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has come up with promising content. From nasty fights to the mushy moments of the BB house couples to Rakhi Sawant's fun banters, this season is filled with all and you just can't dare to miss it. Meanwhile, tonight's episode is going to come up with the most heartfelt moment as ex-contestant Pavitra Punia is going to get back on the show to meet the love of her life Eijaz Khan.

The time has finally come for the family week inside the house and not to forget mention, it has proved to be quite an emotional one as it has left everyone teary-eyed. The contestants of the show got to meet their family members after so long.

In the weekend ka vaar episode, Pavitra Punia is going to visit Eijaz Khan and his face is shown lighting up as he sees her in the house. She comes and says 'O Khan Sahab.' He runs to see her and says that he misses her a lot.

After that, he was heard saying 'Teri baat karne ke liye tarasta hu main, kisise bhi.' He further says that Main apni zindagi tere saath share karne ke liye tayar hu. Pavitra then asks him that will he be by her side forever, he says she can test him. "Tu jaise hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai, says Eijaz. He also asks her whether she loves her. Pavitra tells him she does love him a lot and kisses him through the glass.

In the recent episode, Rubina Dilaik's sister Naina is also going to come to meet her and she tells her that the divorce issue that after she revealed on national television, Abhinav Shukla's parents and Rubina's parents had a word. They said that they were upset naturally as it was such a big secret and they did not share it personally with them. They were of opinion that they should not have opened up on the same on national television.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma