New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant Paras Chhabra is once again making the headlines for his controversial relationships. Paras Chhabra has targeted her ex-girlfriend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia. He had claimed that Pavitra will ruin Eijaz's life if they will come close.

Recently, Paras Chhabra made a statement against Naagin actress Pavitra Punia after observing her close bond with Eijaz Khan in the show. Reacting to the closeness of Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, Paras said, "If there is an angle of love between Eijaz and Pavitra, then I will pray for Eijaz Bhai, because his life will be ruined if he comes into relationship with Pavitra. He is a very good actor and he has worked in many good shows. So, I feel that he should be made a little distance from people like Pavitra," news agency IANS quoted Paras Chhabra as saying.

Earlier, Pavitra also made several remarks on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. She said, "if there is a little self-respect inside Paras then he will not come in this house." She even added that the relationship with Paras Chhabra was her biggest mistake in life.

Well, this is not the first tme when Paras Chhabra made an open remark on Pavitra. Before her entry to BB house, Paras said, "she hid her marriage when we dating". Paras claimed that she was not only being married while she was in a relationship with him but also dating another man. He said that he found that Pavitra is married when her husband told him the truth.

Talking about the relationship of Eijaz Khan an d Pavitra inside the house, the audience is getting cute nok-jhok vibes from their friendship. After nominating Eijaz, Pavitra tried hard to convince Eijaz, but Eijaz seemed to hurt. Pavitra even confessed in front of Rubina what is feels about Eijaz. However, in the last episode, they both were seen embroiled in heated arguments.

Posted By: Srishti Goel