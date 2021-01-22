Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta is winning millions of hearts after he gifted box full of jewellery to Rakhi Sawant and said that she deserves it. Check out how netizens reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is creating a buzz on all social media platforms. As the show is inching close to the finale, netizens are leaving no stones unturned to support their favourite contestant. Also, they are keeping a close eye on the other contestants and never fails to appreciate them. Among all contestants, Vikas Gupta is topping the list as many times he was seen selflessly helping co-contestants.

Earlier, Vikas Gupta was seen consoling Arshi Khan, despite having an ugly fight with Ms Khan. Now, in the recent episode, Mastermind was seen giving a box full of jewellery to Rakhi Sawant and said that she deserves it.

He further added that she always says that she does not have jewellery, hence he got it for her, so, that she does not have to ask from anyone. Seeing such a heartwarming gesture towards her, Rakhi breaks down in tears and says, "no one has gifted me anything" She also hugged and thanked Vikas for his kind gesture, despite being insulted by her lot of times.

Later, Vikas Gupta asks Main Hoon Naa actress to try the jewellery he has got for her and makes her wear an earring. Rubina Dilaik who was standing beside her praised and said that she is looking pretty.

This kind gesture by Vikas won the hearts for netizens all over again, they hailed his kind gesture and said that he is a true man and never fails to win the heart of his fans. Even ex-contestants Sheffali Bagga and Dalljiet Kaur praised him and found this gesture very sweet.

Here have a look at netizens reaction:

Talking about Vikas Gupta's journey in Bigg Boss 14 has been like an emotional rollercoaster wherein he revealed about his broken ties with family. And then how he was badly cheated in a relationship making his friends hate him a lot.

