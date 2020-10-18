Bigg Boss 14: This season came back with 'Baap Pe Jana Nahi 2.0' between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia. The last night's episode not only had one but four unmissable fights and that was majorly about the kitchen issue, check out

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 was packed with a set of fights and arguments that made us go nostalgic and reminded us of Bigg Boss season 4 where the iconic fight of Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari' 'Baap Pe Jana Nahi' took place over just an egg. However, this season came back with 'Baap Pe Jana Nahi 2.0' between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia. The last night's episode not only had one but four unmissable fights and that was majorly about the kitchen issue.

The first fight of the last episode began with vegetable chopping as Rubina and Abhinav wanted someone to help them chop the vegetables while they cooked. After the much-heated argument between Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan and Abhinav and Rubina, he concluded that he would do the chopping himself and announced that anybody who takes up the responsibility of cooking will chop the vegetables by themselves and will not take any help.

After this, the second and the iconic 2.0 fight took place between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia as Pavitra was cooking and she told everyone to clean up after they cook and seeing the reaction of Rahul she got irritated and lost her temper and started yelling at him. She said that Rahul is a ‘senseless man’ and a ‘badtameez insaan’. Rahul overheard and said 'Kya mere bare me baat ho rahi hai?' That actually worsened the situation and Pavitar told Rahul that he deliberately speaks in between and said ‘aap ki problem hai, aapko beech mein bolne ki aadat hai’. She also mentioned that ‘ye aapke ya mere baap ka ghar nahi hai, ye humara ghar hai’.

Rahul after listening to this lost his calm and said '‘baap pe mat jana' and that made us remember Dolly Bindra from season 4. He further told Pavitra, not tell him what to do and what not to do. He went on to behave properly and said, ‘aap ghar ki dada nahi hain’, ‘sanchalak na bana karo’ and ‘zyada heroine banne ki zaroorat nahi hai’.

This was not the end of the episode as last night was packed with drama, another drama took place when Bigg Boss announced that freshers can take the power and decide whether Nikki Tamboli should be the confirmed sadasya or not and everyone explained why/ why not she should remain the confirmed sadasya and after listening to Pavitra's answer, Rubina lost her calm and said that she is 'double dholak' too faced person as she is not being reasonable and is just trying to be nice, not real.

The last fight took place between Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan over Nikki Tamboli and he Eijaz said that 'tum dono mere muh hi mat laga karo' to which Rubina says 'Mai to aap se baat karti bhi nahi hu'.

In October 18 episode host Salman Khan is going to meet the contestants. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air at 9 PM on Colors TV.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma