Bigg Boss 14, November 6 Precap: Waiting for episode 35 of the Bigg Boss Season 14? Have a look at this exciting promo of Friday's episode.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twist and turns and the makers have done justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with a bang and like always the contestants left no stones unturned to impress the audience and win the tasks assigned to them.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Aly Goni's entry will change the dynamics of the house. In the episode aired on Tuesday, Aly Goni made a surprise entry to the show. He was put in quarantine as his arrival was not pre-planned.

In Friday's episode, Jasmin Bhasin, being a captain of the house, will become the Sanchalak of the Luxury Budget task. According to the promo shared by Colours TV, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are seen locking horns. Jasmin is a 'Sanchalak' of 'Devil and Angels' game where she is seen supporting the angels.

However, Aly becomes 'Devil' in the game and he tries to convince Jasmin to play fair. Aly shouts her name but Jasmin ignores him and continues to talk to Eijaz Khan. Aly is then seen shouting at her and Jasmin tries to calm her down.

On the other hand, it can be seen in the promo that Devils are trying hard to trouble Angels, as they keep being patient. 'Devil' Nikki Tamboli asks 'Angel' Rubina to tear Jasmin's favourite teddy bear. Eijaz asks Jaan to insert his hand in the commode. Jaan played the game and completed the task.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Sanchalak Jasmin will make her decision in favour of her dear friend or will play her own game.

Posted By: Srishti Goel