New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with a bang and like always the contestants left no stone unturned to impress the audience and to win the tasks. The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twist and turns and the makers do full justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Aly Goni's entry will change the dynamics of the house. Aly has already planned his team from outside but it seems 'scene yaha bhi paltega'. In the last episode, the contestants were given a tough fight to each other to win the captaincy task.

Now in Thursday's episode, the fans will see a tough fight between Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra. These two ladies are extremely tough from the beginning and this task is going to be a game-changer. In the last episode, we have seen that Jasmin Bhasin was willing to give up her chance for Abhinav. But, Pavitra Punia managed to throw out from the task. Now, it will be interesting to see if Pavitra will manage to become a captain or not.

Well, this captaincy task brings a lot of ups and downs in the house. After Abhinav got eliminated, Rubina doubts Jasmin. According to the promo shared by Colors TV, Rubina is seen telling Abhinav that Jasmin is the biggest traitor and Abhinav should understand this. However, Abhinav tries to convince her that Jasmin was playing for them.

The game will become more interesting after Jasmin Bhasin will start showing her possessiveness for Aly Goni. In the promo, Pavitra Punia and Aly Goni, who are friends from outside, will discuss the results of the task. Observing the close friendship and understanding of Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin lost her calm and start shouting on Pavitra. However, Pavitra Punia schools Jasmin and asks her to keep her possessiveness within herself.

Posted By: Srishti Goel