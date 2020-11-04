New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twist and turns and the makers do full justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. In the upcoming episode, the viwers will see how the dynamics of the house will change after the Grand entry of Jasmin Bhasin's close friend Aly Goni. However, so many love stories and hate stories were budding in the first month, but now it seems that everyone wants to play alone. Until the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it seemed that Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia has mutual feelings for each other. But in the upcoming episode, all myth bubbles will burst.

In Wednesday's episode, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan will lock horns over Eijaz's decision to save Jasmin Bhasin. Pavitra told Nikki that she has no problem with his decision but the reason he gave was irrelevant. According to the promo shared by ColorsTV, it can be seen that Pavitra is losing all her calm and trying to hit Eijaz. Nikki is seen holding her so tight so that she will not get evicted from the house. Nikki is trying to calm her down but it seems that the duo is in no mood to rest the case.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss surprises Jasmin Bhasin with the sweetest gift. Jasmin Bhasin's best friend Aly Goni will make a grand entry tonight. Aly Goni is seen standing beside a glass door and Jasmin gets emotional after his entry. Jasmin is all smiles and tears. Aly Goni asks Jasmin, "Royi kyun tu" (why did you cry). To which, Jasmin Bhasin says, "yeh duniya mere liye nahi bani hai".

Aly Goni tries to cheer her up and says, "Chal ab mein aa gya hu na, or bhar ki duniya mein bhi kon hai.. Tu or mein na.. bas". Jasmin Bhasin gets emotional and says, "ab to sb mindblowing hoga". Well, now it will be interesting to see if Jasmin and Aly would be able to keep their friendship inside the house or they will see the unwanted sides of each other.

Posted By: Srishti Goel