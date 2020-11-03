New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14 has shown multiple colours so far, but their real personalities will come out in the upcoming nomination task. The last episode gave a big 'jhatka' to Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani as both the contestants got eliminated. After the elimination of the two contestants, the nomination task will start again.

Thirty-one episodes of Bigg Boss season 14 have passed and the audience is already witnessing fake friendships, fake sorries but real fight, drama and entertainment. In Tuesday's episode, the fans will get to watch a 'dhamakedaar' comeback of Nikki Tamboli. In the last few days, Nikki Tamboli was seen as a bit decent and cute. She even gave up the captaincy task for her friends. But, now the game will flip (Ab scene Paltega). Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya will lock horns to win the task.

In the promo shared by Colors TV, the contestants are seen strategising the game and are trying to manipulate each other. Naina Singh and Jasmin Bhasin are seen saying, "Yeh khel dimag kaa hai, cheena jhapti ho usse phle kheench lo." But the task will go ugly when Nikki Tamboli will take an unethical step to win the task. After watching Nikki Tamboli's action, all housemates seem unhappy and angry. Rahul Vaidya is seen insisting Nikki not to play the game in such a way.

Also, captain Eijaz Khan will get a chance to save one contestant directly from the nomination. He will choose Jasmin Bhasin, maybe because he had sent her to the Red Zone. On the other hand, this will come as a shocker for Pavitra Punia. She was sure that she is Eijaz's first priority and he protects her in all possible tasks. But, Eijaz plays his game and changed the dynamics of the house.

Posted By: Srishti Goel