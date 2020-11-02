New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twist and turns and the makers do full justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce a double eviction and give a chance to the Green Zone contestants to evict the two contestants from the Red Zone. The final decision will be based on the total votes of the contestants and the audience's votes.

Thirty-one episodes of Bigg Boss season 14 have passed and the audience is already witnessing fake friendships, fake sorries but real fight, drama and entertainment. In Thursday's episode, the fans will get to watch a new pattern of elimination in the Bigg Boss house. The four contestants of the Red Zone-- Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushi-- will get shocking news of double eviction tonight. Also, the Green Zone contestants will take the final decision of their life in the show.

According to the promo shared by Colors TV, the contestants of the Green Zone will be called to the living area to tell them about the eviction process. All the Green Zone contestants will be called to the confession room and will be asked about their final nomination. According to the promo shared y makers, it seems that maximum contestants of the Green Zone will vote out Nishant Singh Malkhani. However, the majority can choose Kavita Kaushik as the second elimination.

However, Rubina Dilaik faced severe criticism from the show host Salman Khan and the housemates in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Rubina said, "Saare ke saare milke decide krke meko mukhya duar se bahar hi kyun nhi nikal dete." Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin is also under the radar of Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. Now, it will be interesting to see if the housemates will decrease their competition or will take fair decisions.

Posted By: Srishti Goel