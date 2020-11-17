New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 has started with a bang and like always the contestants left no stones unturned to impress the audience and win the tasks assigned to them. The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 is all about twist and turns and the makers have done justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. According to the latest promo of the show, it seems like Bigg Boss 'ka scene' literally gets flipped.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will get to see the changing dynamics of the Bigg Boss house. Since the beginning of this season, the audience has witnessed two clear groups in the house. Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla constantly supported each other. Whereas, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were seen supporting each other. But, the game is totally changed now. Aly Goni made new alliances after his entry and it seems that he successfully created new groups in the house.

Now, with these new alliances in the house, the contestants will perform the next MPL captaincy task. In the last captaincy task, Aly Goni had promised Rahul that he will support him no matter what. According to the prom shared by the makers, Aly Goni and Jasmin are seen stuck in between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. In the promo, Rahul is saying, "Aly now you have to set the priorities."

Also, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya will get into a verbal spat. In the race to become new captain, Rubina and Rahul bring out personal and started lashing out at each other. Abhinav tries to support Rubina but Rahul seems to be prepared to win the task anyhow. Now, it will be interesting to see who will become the new captain of the house.

Posted By: Srishti Goel