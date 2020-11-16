New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twist and turns and the makers have done justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. In the latest episode, the television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with a bang and like always the contestants left no stones unturned to impress the audience and win the tasks assigned to them. However, in the upcoming episode, the task will be single-handedly played by Aly Goni.

In Monday's episode, the fans will see the real game of MPL Captain Aly Goni. Ever since Aly entered the house, he showed himself very unpredictable. He was nice to everyone and he was trying to build his grand alliance. Now, according to the promo shared by Colors TV, Bigg Boss will give huge power to Aly.

Being a captain of the house Aly will have to nominate 6 contestants. Aly has good relations with everyone in the house and it seems that this task is going to be very difficult for him. However, it is very much clear that out of the ten contestants, Aly will surely save Jasmin Bhasin. Well, it can be speculated that Aly will also save Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya from the nominations. Which means, he will send Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan into the nominations.

Also, Kavita Kaushik will lash out at Aly Goni for nominating her. In the promo, she says, "Ye hai asli chehra is aadmi ka" (this is the reality of this man). Kavita Kaushik expected that Ali will save her from the nomination. She will also express her feelings in front of Jasmin Bhasin about the housemates. Also, Nikki Tamboli says, "Ali se ye expected nahi tha, dost bola tha".

Posted By: Srishti Goel