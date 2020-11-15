Bigg Boss 14: The couple who is seen to be madly in love was caught in the act of enjoying a romantic moment as Pavitra asked Eijaz to kiss her.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Love is in the air in Bigg Boss house! The latest episode of Bigg Boss showed the mushy side of the contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia on the show. In the latest weekend Ka Vaar episode, the contestants of the BB house were cheering up with joy as they received Diwali gifts from their families. On the other hand, the new couple of the house were seen romancing each other.

However, the happiness of the contestants of the BB house came at a price, as in the task, two contestants needed to opt-out so that the other contestants can cherish the happiness of receiving gifts. Aly Goni was given the task to decide and let contestants get to open their gifts. While everyone was feeling happy because of the love they received from their families, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin chose to not get in the task. This decision was taken by both of them mutually for the happiness of other housemates.

After the task got over, Pavitra couldn't see Eijaz being all sad as he sacrificed his gift for happiness for all the other housemates. The couple who is seen to be madly in love was caught in the act of enjoying a romantic moment as Pavitra asked Eijaz to kiss her. And Eijaz lovingly planted a kiss on each of her cheeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, it seems like Jasmin's good friend Aly Goni did not miss a chance to make her happy as he gifted her a bracelet. Jasmin got all cheered up by receiving the exceptional gift from Aly.

On the special episode of Diwali, the inmates got emotional as they were missing their families and cried their hearts out, as they felt the importance of their parents and families.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma