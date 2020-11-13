New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twist and turns and the makers have done justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with a bang and like always the contestants left no stones unturned to impress the audience and win the tasks assigned to them. In the last episode, we saw that Aly Goni's entry has changed the dynamics of the house. In the episode aired on Thursday, Aly Goni became the new captain of the house.

However, it was not that easy for him as Nikki Tamboli didn't accept the captaincy task result and said, "mere liye ghar me abhi koi captain nhi hai." Now, in the upcoming episode, it will be interesting to see if Nikki Tamboli will face the consequences of her anger.

Talking about the theme 'Ab Scene Paltega', In the upcoming episode, the makers will give an even bigger shock to the contestants. A few days back Bigg Boss has removed the Red Zone from the house. It was a big relief for the contestants but as the name suggests, the scene flipped and Bigg Boss introduced Jail of the season.

According to the promo shared by Colors TV, the contestants will have to choose two contestants for jail. It seems that Jaan Sanu will have to face the consequences of being confused in the house. Nikki Tamboli makes serious allegations about him. She says that he kisses even after listening 'no'. Aly Goni will also support Nikki Tamboli and calls Jaan's actions disgusting. On the other hand, Eijaz Khan will raise his voice for Pavitra Punia during the jail task. Eijaz Khan will lock horns with Kavita Kaushik over her comment on Pavitra Punia and Eijaz's personal life.

Posted By: Srishti Goel