New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 is better known for its tasks and the contestants' passion to win them. Now, the time has come for the 'Bigg Boss MPL Captain' where Pavitra Punia, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya will lock horns for the title. In the last one month, contestants have tried their level best to impress the audience and performed all the tasks with zeal, passion and enthusiasm. It will be interesting to watch if they will also be able to dance overnight to win the task or they will try some different tac-tic.

In the latest episode, Farah Khan schooled the contestants for being slow and boring in the house and buckled them up to perform better. Well, in no time contestant re-energised themselves and gave their hundred per cent in the nomination task. Now, according to the promo shared by ColorsTV, Pavitra Punia and Aly Goni will fight for the title of captaincy. In the promo, Pavitra is seen shouting at Rahul Vaidya for giving up in front of Aly Goni and not supporting her.

However, Rahul Vaidya had already promised Aly Goni that he will let him win this task and will support help him to become the captain. But, it seems that the tables will turn in today's episode. Rahul Vaidya is seen taking his stand after Pavitra cleared her stand.

Also, Pavitra Punia is seen in anger and she makes a fierce comment over Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni's strategy to win the task, She says, "Pavitra Punia dominate hoti nahi hai, dominate karti hai". Undoubtedly Pavitra Punia is one of the strongest contestants of this season. But, it will be interesting to see if she would be able to win the MPL Captain Task after so much planning and plotting.

Posted By: Srishti Goel