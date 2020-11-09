New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 14 is better known for its tasks and the contestants' passion to win them. Now, the time has come for the 'Bigg Boss Adalat' where Farah Khan, journalist Amith Tyagi and Charrul Malik will ask the contestants some interesting but serious questions. In the last one month, contestants have tried their level best to impress the audience and performed all the tasks with zeal, passion and enthusiasm. It will be interesting to watch if they will also be able to face this critical analysis of their performance.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled the contestants for crossing the limits during the house. Salman Khan asked Pavitra Punia if her aggression is genuine or just acting. He asked Nikki Tamboli if her act in the game was reasonable or not. Also, show host Salman Khan lashed out at Jaan Sanu for using abusive language against Eijaz Khan. In Monday's episode, the contestants will face another round of tough questions. Their mistakes will be highlighted again. But, this time they will have to answer the satisfactory reason for all the allegations.

According to a promo shared by Colors TV, popular journalists Charrul Malik and Amith Tyagi will come to the show along with ace filmmaker Farah Khan. Last year, Farah Khan had hosted BB Adalat and it went viral on social media. It was highly appreciated by the Bigg Boss fans and they applaud the fair game played by Farah.

This season, popular journo's will also join Farah Khan. It is speculated that Farah Khan will question Nikki Tamboli about her carefree attitude in the house. Jaan Sanu will be questioned about his strategy and friendship status in the house. Also, Jasmin Bhasin will be questioned about her relationship with Aly Goni. It can be said that this BB Adalat will open some secrets and the audience will get a chance to better understand the contestants.

Posted By: Srishti Goel