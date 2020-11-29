New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first finale of Bigg Boss 14 came as a shocker for the contestants when Salman Khan announced the mass elimination. However, the BB housemates are not aware of the phase 1 finale, they are being told that the show will witness the final finale next week. Show-host Salman Khan will begin Sunday's episode with a pannel of popular television celebrities and ex-Bigg Boss contestants to review BB housemates' performance in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunne mein aaya hai ... (@colorstv)

Jamin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik will be targeted by the panel because of their fresh fight in the Batwara task. Salman Khan will question them on their strategy and how it backfired on them. Former BB contestant Kamya Punjabi will also interrogate them on their game plan. Talking about mass elimination, Kamya will tell the contestants that they are facing the consequences of their laidback attitude during the tasks.

Jasmin Bhasin will also be questioned about her changed game in the show. Devoleena is seen saying, "Jasmin ka to esa ho gya hai ki vo kabhi bhi kisi ko bhi backstab kr skti hai." (Jasmin is a contestant now, who can backstab anyone to win the game. The panel will also review Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's game plan.

Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sandiip Sikcand and Ronit Biswas will come as the panel of the evening and will keep Kavita Kaushik also on their radar. Sandiip said that the actress is not letting her Inspector Chautala character from FIR go and is being continuously targetting people. Also, Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik are seen nodding heads on Sandiip analysis.

Also, one of the contestants will say goodbye to the BB house today. It can be two elimination because the mass elimination week has started. As per the performances last week, it can be speculated that Pavitra Punia or Abhinav Shukla may face the elimination tonight.

Posted By: Srishti Goel