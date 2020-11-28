New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twists and turns and the makers have done justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. The 'Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan' will begin with a shocker for the contestants and for the audience as well. Bhaijaan will introduce the preponement of the Bigg Boss Season 14 Finale. The makers have dropped a clip, where show-host Salman Khan is seen saying, "ab scene paltega".

According to the promo, Salman Khan asks Nikki Tamboli, When is Bigg Boss Finale? To which, Nikki Tamboli says, "January first week." Then, Dabangg 3 actor says, "Ab sene Paltega na, ab Bigg Boss 14 ka finale 1 week of January nhi, balki next week hoga." (Now, the scene will flip. The Bigg Boss 14 finale which was scheduled to be held in January first week is preponed to next week.)

Salman Khan's announcemnet in the promo is turned out to be a huge shocker for the contestants as well as the audience. Well, according to the promo it seems that this not the only shocking news that Bhaijaan is going to give the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar, there will be a mass elimination this weekend. Salman Khan is seen saying, "finale week me sab thodi na jayenge.. Aaj yaha se chaar log eliminate ho jayenge. Eijaz and Nikki Tamboli are already safe from the elimination so it can be said that they are going to the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunne mein aaya hai ... (@colorstv)

Well, it will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss finale is actually going to postpone or the show-host is making the game interesting for the contestants. On the other hand, the fight that began on Friday between Rubina and Jasmin gained momentum on Saturday as all housemates were involved in the drama.

Posted By: Srishti Goel