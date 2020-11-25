Bigg Boss 14, November 26 Precap: Waiting for episode 53 of the Bigg Boss Season 14? Have a look at this exciting promo of today's upcoming episode.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss season 14 is going on with full swing and is providing the audience a high dose of entertainment, for which the quirky reality-TV show is known for. Well, fifty-two episodes of Bigg Boss season 14 have passed and the audience is already witnessing some high-voltage fights between the contestants. The main highlight of yesterday's episode was the ugly fight between Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik. Well, it seems that their fight is not going to over anytime soon.

The episode began with the contestants waking up to the Bachke Rehna Re Baba song, which was a clear indication of the punishment task. Jasmin Bhasin’s group including Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla talks about Kavita Kaushik and said that she changed her colours because now Kavita is thinking that the other group is more strong. They also said that Nikki has a child’s brain but she is not dumb.

However, the upcoming episode of the season will be filled with drama and suspense when Rubina and Abhinav announce a protest against the MPL captain Kavita Kaushik. According to a promo shared by colors TV, Rubina Dilak asks Kavita to reassign kitchen duty as she will not do any work under her captaincy. She said, "Kavita aap please kitchen duty kiss or ko assign kar dijiye. After a while, a fight begins over the kitchen duties between Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik. Aly and Jasmin also join the scene and it will turn into an ugly fight.

Also, Abhinav Shukla is seen playing against Kavita Kaushik's captaincy. He said, "Mein nhi uthunga, mein to dikhta hi nhi hu na. To ab thik hai mujhe dikhna hi nhi."

Posted By: Srishti Goel