New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 is all about twists and turns and the makers have done justice to the theme 'Ab scene paltega'. The television reality game show Bigg Boss Season 14 has started with a bang and like always the contestants left no stones unturned to impress the audience and win the tasks assigned to them. Now, this is a time for the contestants to grab the long-term immunity of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv)

According to the promo shared by the makers of Bigg Boss Season 14, Ekta Kapoor will ooze oomph with her first-ever presence on Salman Khan's show. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ekta Kapoor will bring the Entertainment Ka Tadka for Bigg Boss fans and she will also introduce the immunity stone. It is being speculated that this immunity stone will give two-week protection to the contestant. Now, it will be interesting to watch who will get this immunity stone and why.

Also, Ekta Kapoor will ask the contestants to re-create the most happening scenes from the house. She will also change the people but the characters will remain same. In the promo, it can be seen that Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik will re-create the Eijaz Pavitra nomination scene. Also, Nikki Tamboli will re-create Jasmin Bhasin's cry baby scene. However, the most entertaining part in the promo is when Eijaz is seen playing Abhinav Shukla.

Well, along with this mastii and lots of drama on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, one contestant will get eliminated from the show. According to the reports, Jaan Sanu can leave the show. However, Abhinav Shukla can also face elimination in Sunday's episode. Along with the nomination, Bigg Boss housemates Abhinav Shukla will face a reality check from show host Salman Khan.

Posted By: Srishti Goel