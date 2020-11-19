Bigg Boss 14: The makers of Bigg Boss released a promo in which it is shown that the contestants of the BB house are made to stay inside a box, watch.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to turn the tables as Bigg Boss has assigned a new captaincy task. Previously, the captaincy task was led by Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya and it was aborted and now in the new task, only four captains have the authority to participate.

The makers of Bigg Boss released a promo in which it is shown that the contestants of the BB house are made to stay inside a box and others are trying to make them come out and throw them out of the captaincy race.

In the task, Jaan tried to kick people out (possibly Kavita Kaushik), Rubina asked him to relax, and after this Jaan starts yelling at her and in this episode Jaan is going to have a fight with almost everyone in the BB house.

Meanwhile, there is also an ugly fight between Eijaz Khan and Jaan Kumar Saanu that is bringing out the worst in the latter. Jaan can be seen shouting at Rubina saying that there's no reason for him to stop. He is also seen yelling at top of his lungs at Eijaz and reasons that the latter has always tried to pull him down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss (@officialbiggboss14)

Jaan was also seen crying in the episode and says that he thought Eijaz was like an elder brother to him. Eijaz yells at him and says, "I don't need to give you any explaination." To which, Jaan replies, "I don't want explanation from you anymore" and breaks ties with Eijaz.

In the task, Rahul Vaidya has been assigned the role of Sanchaalak and he is being biased towards Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goli. Eijaz accuses Rahul of being a biased Sanchalak but the latter pays no heed to him.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss is going to get interesting as it will reveal who is going to be the next captain of the Bigg Boss house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma